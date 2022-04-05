Garth Brooks set to open bar on Lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new bar is coming to Lower Broadway.

Country music star Garth Brooks announced on Tuesday, April 5 that his new "entertainment concept and bar" is coming to downtown Nashville at 411 Broadway.

The musician commented on the opening of his new establishment,

“We feel very lucky to have the chance to be part of Lower Broad, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country,” said Brooks. “The goal is a classic honky-tonk that welcomes all and encourages love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of Country Music!”

Brooks partnered with Strategic Hospitality, a local hospitality company, in the creation of the new entertainment concept and bar.

The Strategic Hospitality owners and brothers, Benjamin and Max Goldberg also commented on the coming project.

“Garth’s long-standing commitment to Nashville is far beyond music and has been so meaningful to our city,” said the Goldbergs. “We couldn’t be more excited than to help him bring his concept to reality.”

The brothers mentioned their excitement on the location of the bar.

"411 Broadway is located on Nashville’s historic Lower Broadway, home to its famous honky-tonks and a stone’s throw from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the “Mother Church of Country Music.”