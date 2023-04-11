Garth Brooks to host special discussion on song 'We Shall Be Free' Tuesday night at Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s a special opportunity in Music City on Tuesday night for Garth Brooks fans. The country icon will be at Vanderbilt breaking down the importance of one his classic "We Shall Be Free."

It was co-written with Stephanie Davis who will also be in attendance.

The pair will be discussing the importance of the song Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Vanderbilt’s Langford Auditorium. Tickets are free, attendees are asked to reserve a spot online beforehand.

The 1992 classic is a call to unity, peace and social justice that was written in response to the Los Angeles riots that happened when four police officers were acquitted of beating Rodney King.

Brooks and Davis will touch on topics about how it was written, produced, and recorded. As well as how it was received by country radio stations at the time and the song’s important relevance today.

The audience will get a chance to ask a few questions about the 30-year-old song.