Garth Brooks to play two nights at The Ryman

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14: Singer/songwriter Garth Brooks performs at CBS' Teachers Rock Special live concert at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. KEVIN WINTER</p>
Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 10:54:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music legend Garth Brooks will be playing two shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium in November.

According to a release, the singer will give fans "an intimate setting to hear stories behind the songs."

The shows will happen on November 19 and 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will cost $250 including taxes and fees.

This announcement comes after Brooks canceled his stadium tour due to concerns about the delta variant. That included a show that was rained out at Nissan Stadium in July, that had yet to be rescheduled.

