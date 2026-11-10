Garth Brooks to replace Lightning 100's spot with new Nashville radio station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Garth Brooks is planning to launch a new radio station in Nashville, and while it will take over Lightning 100's current spot on the FM dial, the longtime independent station isn't going anywhere.

The country music star announced plans for FM-100, a station that would combine country music with local information, community events and severe weather alerts.

The deal is still awaiting approval from the Federal Communications Commission.

What happens to Lightning 100?

Brooks said the idea began in 2025, when he saw an old social media post asking listeners to help save Lightning 100. He initially thought the post was current, but later learned it dated back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After speaking with the station's owner, Brooks learned about its financial struggles and came up with a plan to help.

FM-100 would take Lightning 100's current frequency, while the independent station would move to a nearby spot on the dial and continue broadcasting.

"This way, the owner gets help in funding. The station lives on, while the new FM-100 finds a home in the middle of the FM dial," Brooks said.

What will FM-100 offer?

Brooks envisions a station that plays country music from across generations, including legendary performers, today's stars and up-and-coming artists. He also wants to give more airtime to women who have helped shape the genre.

But the station wouldn't be just about music. Brooks wants FM-100 to promote local events, help tourists navigate Nashville and provide potentially lifesaving information during severe weather.

The station has partnered with Nashville Severe Weather to interrupt regular broadcasts when dangerous weather threatens Middle Tennessee.

"Nashville Severe Weather is thrilled to partner with Garth and the team at FM-100," the organization wrote on social media. "This will make our community safer."

The goal is to reach people who might not have access to television weather coverage, including drivers stuck in rush-hour traffic.

Brooks eventually hopes FM-100 will become a 24-hour global station, bringing country music to audiences around the world.

For now, though, his focus is giving back to Nashville.

"I owe this city," Brooks said. "I owe country music."