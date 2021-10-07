Gatlinburg's ghost tour makes Tripadvisor’s list of ‘spookiest’ in US

As Halloween approaches, Tripadvisor rounded up the top 15 “spookiest” tours in the U.S. — and Gatlinburg's ghost and haunted tour made the list.
The online travel company unveiled the list Thursday, saying that ghost and vampire tours are some of the most popular tours for its users during the month of October.
Tripadvisor picked haunted attractions in larger cities like New Orleans, Chicago, Denver and New York – but Gatlinburg’s Ghost and Haunt Tours also made the list.
“The Smoky Mountain area of Tennessee is home to much more than just striking scenery — it’s also where the ghosts and ghouls of Gatlinburg are known to haunt. Learn all about the spooky history of this town with a 2-hour night walking tour, during which you’ll hunt supernatural spirits and possibly communicate with the local ‘residents’ yourself,” according to Tripadvisor’s overview of the tour.
Check out the full list of places below:
- New Orleans #1 Haunted Ghost, Voodoo, & Vampire Tour - New Orleans, LA
- Gangsters and Ghosts Tour in Chicago - Chicago, IL
- Asheville Night-Time Walking Ghost Tour - Asheville, NC
- Secrets of St Augustine Ghost Tours - St. Augustine, FL
- 90-Minute Savannah History & Haunts Candlelit Walking Ghost Tour - Savannah, GA
- Charleston's Pleasing Terrors Night-Time Walking Ghost Tour - Charleston, SC
- Ghost and Haunt Tour of Gatlinburg - Gatlinburg, TN
- Salem Voodoo, Vampires, and Ghosts Guided Walking Tour - Salem, MA
- Haunted SF: Ghost Hunting, True Crime and Mystery - San Francisco, CA
- Twilight Ghost Tour - Denver, CO
- Haunted Austin Walking History Tour - Austin, TX
- The Ghost Tour of Old Town - New Mexico's oldest Ghost Walk - Since 2001 - Albuquerque, NM
- Civil War Ghosts Walking Tour - Gettysburg, PE
- Haunted San Diego Ghost Tour - San Diego, CA
- New York City Ghost Tour of Greenwich Village - New York City, NY