Gaveling in: Students given the opportunity to be a court officer in Davidson County courtroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some people get really nervous going to court for the first time. And to others, the justice system is a bit of a mystery.

A local judge recognized that, so she created a program for young people to learn how the courts work.

General Sessions Judge Robin Kimbrough Hayes started Court Officer Of The Day a few months ago to involve young people in what goes on in court.

"I learned how to swear in a witness, how to address the court, and then, I learned that a judge does a lot in one session," said Lin Zhang, who participated in the program.

Zhang is a 15-year-old high school sophomore. On Thursday, her duties included opening up the court, swearing in witnesses and passing documents to the judge and clerk.

"I didn't know what to say, but they helped me a lot. From the outside view, it's cool to see how everything works out and how the system works," Zhang said.

More than 20 other young people participated in the program over summer break.