Gaylord Opryland prepares for annual honey harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland Resort is home to nine beehives and each year teams work to harvest honey to use across different areas inside the hotel.

The resort’s Food & Beverage team holds an annual time for harvesting once a year in July when honey is harvested from the beehives.

It typically produces about 40 gallons of honey which is then used in food and drink offerings throughout the year.