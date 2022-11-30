Gaylord Opryland Resort hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Gaylord Opryland Resort welcomes visitors from all over the country each year, but this Christmas, folks who live right here in the Midstate are getting a special treat!

The resort will host two exclusive Nashville Nights for people who live in Davidson County and several surrounding counties during the 39th Annual 'A Country Christmas.'

Those will take place tomorrow, December 1st and again on December 13th.

Perks include free hot chocolate, half-off admission to ICE! and more.