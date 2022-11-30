Watch Now
News

Actions

Gaylord Opryland Resort hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights

Opryland sign
WTVF
Opryland sign
Posted at 5:13 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 06:13:45-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Gaylord Opryland Resort welcomes visitors from all over the country each year, but this Christmas, folks who live right here in the Midstate are getting a special treat!

The resort will host two exclusive Nashville Nights for people who live in Davidson County and several surrounding counties during the 39th Annual 'A Country Christmas.'

Those will take place tomorrow, December 1st and again on December 13th.

Perks include free hot chocolate, half-off admission to ICE! and more.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap