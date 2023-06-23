Gen Z workers start new trend: "rage applying"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You probably have heard of the term "quiet quitting," where you still report to but give up on your job and do the bare minimum.

Now there is a new trend, with a new name coming from the younger workforce: "rage applying."

Browsing other jobs when you get frustrated at work is not a new generational trend. The difference now is how easy it is to fire off your resume to as many companies as possible nowadays.

Applications are available to you for hundreds of jobs online with sites like LinkedIn and Indeed. You can even apply to them on your phone. People are using artificial intelligence now to help fill these applications out.

Sometimes it takes applying to hundreds of jobs on these sites though, just to hear back from one.

More and more young employees are venting their frustrations with work on TikTok about being underpaid, overworked, stressed, and not getting promotions they feel they deserve. It is said to be a key characteristic of Gen Z to not take this type of treatment at work.

Young employees putting their foot down seems to be working. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people ages 16 to 24 hit a 70-year low in March, and the workforce is said to be the healthiest for young workers than it has been for decades.

Some advice for young workers — do not wait to be angry to apply to these jobs, mixing rage quitting with rage applying. Be strategic and keep your eye on the job market while still having a job.