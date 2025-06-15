GEODIS Logistics to close Mt. Juliet facility, affecting 40 workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — GEODIS Logistics, LLC will permanently close its Mt. Juliet facility at the end of July, leaving 40 employees without jobs.

The company filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on June 9, announcing the closure effective July 31, 2025.

The Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.

The Northern Middle Local Workforce Development Board will oversee Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services for those impacted by the closure.

Affected employees and others seeking additional information can contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

