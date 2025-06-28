Germantown residents identify dangerous intersections following pedestrian death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of Nashville's Germantown neighborhood are taking action to identify dangerous intersections following a recent pedestrian fatality.

Three weeks after Dot Dobbins died, District Councilmember Jacob Kupin met with Germantown residents at the Morgan Park Community Center to gather input on roadway safety concerns.

"I think there is this kind of pent up demand for roadway, safety traffic calming. You know just everyday life matters," Kupin said.

The meeting helped Kupin create an inventory of unsafe areas for cars, pedestrians and cyclists throughout the neighborhood.

"Going intersection by intersection to identify crosswalks that need to be painted or crosswalks that need to be installed or stop signs, so we are making a big master list" Kupin said.

Residents shared their firsthand knowledge of problematic areas they encounter daily.

"Y'all know that intersection you drive every single day," Kupin said, emphasizing the value of community input.

Kupin plans to take the compiled list to the Nashville Department of Transportation for evaluation. NDOT also showed up to hear concerns from community members.

"We will evaluate what we can do quickly and what will be more of a long term plan," Kupin said.

One specific proposal involves installing a HAWK light (High-Intensity Activated crossWalK beacon) on 3rd Avenue where Dobbins died. The specialized signal turns red when pedestrians press a button to cross, providing a clearer signal to drivers.

"Right now with crosswalks we are relying on a driver to identify a pedestrian," Kupin said.

For Germantown residents, these infrastructure improvements represent more than just traffic change they're about preventing future tragedies.

Kupin asks people with traffic safety and road design concerns in Nashville to first add them to hubNashville. Kupin said if nothing gets done to contact your local district council member.

Have you noticed dangerous intersections in your Nashville neighborhood? Share your concerns about pedestrian safety and which crossings need immediate attention by emailing kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com. Your input could help identify priority areas for safety improvements across the city.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.