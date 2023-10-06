Get cheesy this weekend at the Nashville Mac and Cheese and Wing a Ding Ding Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 30 kinds of mac and cheese and fried chicken? All in one place?

What's not to love!

Head on over to First Horizon Park from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 for all the savory goodness!

Tickets range from $20 to $65 and you'll get more than 30 kinds of mac and cheese, wings and fried chicken from top chefs around the world!

Children 12 and under can attend for free.

There's also plenty of live music and entertainment and craft beers, wines and ciders for those 21+.