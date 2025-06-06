Get paid $65 yearly for small thermostat adjustments through TVA program that helps manage energy demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new program from the TVA is offering homeowners with smart thermostats a way to earn money while helping manage energy demands during peak usage times.

The TVA's EnergyRight Smart Thermostat program allows electric utilities including Nashville Electric Service and several other mid-state utilities to make minor adjustments to participants' thermostats when energy use is highest.

The TVA says these adjustments are limited to no more than 4 degrees from your normal setting and last a maximum of 4 hours. The program typically makes these adjustments during peak energy demand periods.

"We keep it at 70, so if you turn it up a bit, like 74 degrees, it'll still be OK until I start sweating at night, then I'll turn it down a little bit," said Francis Felix.

The TVA notes that most temperature adjustments occur between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., not overnight when many people are sleeping.

For participating, homeowners receive an immediate $65 check upon enrollment. If they continue participating in approximately two-thirds of the requested adjustments throughout the year, they'll receive another $65 check annually.

The TVA said the program is completely voluntary, and participants can opt out of any individual thermostat adjustment that doesn't work with their schedule.

Interested homeowners can sign up for the program through the TVA's website.

