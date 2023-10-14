Get ready for the TSU Homecoming Parade!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday morning Jefferson Street will be filled with thousands of Tennessee State University alumni, students, staff, and fans for its annual homecoming parade.

It is a particularly special homecoming this year because it will be the last under President Glenda Glover. She will be retiring at the end of this school year, so people will reflect on her 10-year tenure.

The theme of this year's homecoming also reflects all that the school has been through together over more than a century — "Through Resilience and Perseverance, We Are One."

The grand marshals of this year's parade are TSU alumni: former Senator Brenda Gilmore, State government administrator Dr. Turner Nashe, and Tennessee Tribune publisher and civil rights activist Rosetta Miller-Perry.

They will lead the parade along with TSU's Grammy award-winning Aristocrat of Bands.

All of Nashville is invited to come out, get a spot along Jefferson Street, and see how proud the TSU family is of its school.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. and starts at 14th Street and Jefferson to 33rd and John Merritt Boulevard.

People are going to want to get a spot along the route early.

The parade will also include dozens of other community groups, high school bands, cheerleading teams, businesses, and more, so this parade celebrates not only the school but its home in Nashville.

After the excitement of the parade, the party continues with tailgating surrounding Nissan Stadium and the homecoming football game which starts at 5 p.m. TSU will go up against Norfolk State.