Get some ideas for your home at the 34th annual Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend is the 34th annual Antiques and Garden Show of Nashville at the Music City Center.

Tickets start at $35 and can be bought online or at the door.

People can check out dozens of displays of antique home decor, artwork, and jewelry as well as plants, greenhouses, garden layouts, and more.

There will also be book signings, panel discussions, speakers, and other events to bring people together.

Cheekwood Estates and Gardens and ECON Charities are the beneficiaries of the event.

People can meet artists such as Ben Caldwell, owner of Ben and Lael in Nashville. He is a copper smith and a sculptor. He has been hand making pieces for about 25 years.

Caldwell has been doing this show for almost 20 years and he said it is one of his favorites to attend of similar shows across the country. He said he hopes people who come to look at everything learn about all they can do with their spaces.

"I hope people can find inspiration. I think people come here to see the possibilities of what they can do in their house or in their gardens. Whether it's the antiques or the outdoor stuff. Now is the season we've been cooped up in winter time. We get out and now we can start decorating and working around the house. And there's just so much to see here, so many different ideas," said Caldwell.

The show is from January 12-13.