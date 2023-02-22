Get your taste of Music City at a special price: It's Dine Nashville Restaurant Week!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For years, Nashville has gained a wider reputation of being more than a music destination. With James Beard Award-winning talent, restaurants by Michelin Star chefs, and spicy cuisine created right here in the 615 — Music City has a taste all its own. Through February 26, you can sample the food scene with Dine Nashville Restaurant Week presented by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

From fine dining to food stalls at Assembly Food Hall, dozens of local restaurants are offering special daily discounts and prix fixe menus for lunch, brunch, and dinner. Retail deals are also available.

Use the dropdown search bar to look for your favorite restaurant or click around to explore new spots:

Also offered through the end of February: collaborative chef experiences. On February 23, Yolan will team up with Chef Michael Hanna for an evening of Sicilian-inspired cuisine that ends in a dessert created by pastry chef Noelle Marchetti, who this year earned the honor of James Beard Award Semifinalist. Rounding out the month is a 14-course experience by longtime friends Chef Brian Baxter of the Catbird Seat and pitmaster Pat Martin of Martin's Bar-B-Que-Joint.

