Getting ahead of holiday travel woes as the season approaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The start of the winter holiday travel season is less than two months away and if you have yet to book a ticket experts warn the window is closing to snag a reasonable price.

Thanksgiving and Christmas airfares are shaping up to be some of the most expensive this year. Experts said right now is the cheapest time you're going to find a ticket.

Prices are changing daily, even hourly, because the staffing and capacity ramifications of the pandemic are still being felt. Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving is now averaging $281 roundtrip, up 25% from last year. Christmas will be even more expensive, with prices averaging $435 roundtrip, 55% more than in 2021.

Experts said prices are rising about 4% per week, so for each week you wait to book a flight, expect the fare to go up.

"My message to the flying public is that we want to ensure that they've got a good experience and we've called upon the airlines to make sure they've done their parts," said Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen. "We will certainly continue to do ours and together we will make this holiday as uneventful as we can make it for the flying public."

If you're looking for something different this year, cruise lines are offering the biggest holiday travel discounts. Some of them are averaging less than $100 a night during Thanksgiving and Christmas.