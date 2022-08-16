Getting gas in Tennessee is now the third cheapest option nationally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The average gas price in Tennessee now sits at $3.50, meaning it's the third cheapest in the nation as of this week.

Prices have been on a downward trend for the last few weeks, according to monitoring from the AAA - The Auto Club Group.

"This week, Tennessee moved up to the third least expensive state in the country for gas prices. Our state gas price average is only about 5 cents more expensive than Texas - the least expensive state in the country for gas prices right now, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "As we head into the rest of the week, drivers should continue to see drops in pump pricing thanks to stable crude oil prices and lower gasoline demand than is typical for this time of year."

While the price reduction is 62 cents down from a month ago, it's still 69 cents up from a year ago.