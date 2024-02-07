Getting ready for some spring cleaning? Make sure you have a reliable vacuum!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may still be winter but you may already be ready for some spring cleaning. And before you get started, you'll need supplies like a mop, rags and a good vacuum.

When Consumer Reports tests vacuums, it doesn’t mess around. Well, actually that’s kind of all it does …

Testers drop debris like rice, cereal, and sand on bare floors to see how many passes it takes for a vacuum to pick it up.

Pet hair a problem? Consumer Reports checks that, too!

"A really good vacuum would pick up pet hair instantly and the hair wouldn't get caught in the brush roll, it would make it up to the bin or the bag,” said Sue Booth.

And then there’s this tough test which measures how much embedded sand a vacuum can lift from a carpet.

“So it’s almost as if you’re tracking in sand from the outside and you're stepping on your carpet and you’re embedding it in the carpet, we want to see how well those vacuums are going to pick it up,” Booth said.

Consumer Reports' tests reveal you can get a great vacuum for under $300. If your home has wall to wall carpeting, an upright vacuum like this Kenmore Elite Pet Friendly is a good choice.

If you need to switch between bare floors and rugs, consider canister- style vacuums for their maneuverability. This Kenmore performs just as well as a vacuum that costs more than a $1,000 on bare floors, carpets and pet hair. For quick cleanings, stick vacuums are an option.

“Stick vacs are becoming more powerful and you could use a stick vac as your sole vacuum but that's really if you have a small area or maybe bare floors,” Booth said.

Consumer Reports says you can skip the battery-powered stick vacs and save hundreds with a corded stick vac like this recommended Shark.

If you’re ready for a more hands-off approach to vacuuming, you may be interested in a robotic vacuum. Consumer Reports' tests have found these robots continue to

improve when it comes to cleaning performance and navigation, however -- for deeper cleaning-- you’ll still want a regular vacuum.