'Getting to Zero' Nashville CARES hosts event to recognize World AIDS Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday is World AIDS Day and more than 3,400 men, women, and children in Middle Tennessee are living with the disease.

Nashville CARES is celebrating how far AIDS research has come over the years and acknowledging the work that is left to be done with a "Getting to Zero" breakfast starting at 7 a.m. at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Nashville CARES has served more than 50,000 Middle Tennesseans through HIV/AIDS education, free confidential tests, and services for those with the disease.

The event will feature activist Jeanne White-Ginder whose 13-year-old son, Ryan White, was diagnosed with AIDS in the 80s when there was such little known about the disease.

Ryan wanted to continue going to school and live a normal life but was denied by the administration out of fear of the disease.

His effort to stay in school however caught the attention of the nation and taught many about AIDS and those living with it.

He died five and a half years after his diagnosis, but his mom continues his legacy and has been an advocate for the HIV/AIDS community for nearly 30 years.

To hear her message and enjoy the breakfast you can get tickets at nashvillecares.org.