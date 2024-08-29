Giant hole opens in city hall parking lot in downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville officials reported a sinkhole opened up Thursday in the lower City Hall parking lot next to Main Street.

A construction truck parking into the large hole formed under its own weight. A heavy-duty wrecker service removed the truck from the lot. The area surrounding the hole was secured with safety barriers.

Engineers discovered an old cistern was uncovered as heavy machinery dug deeper. Over time, that cistern compromised the sub-surface, leading to the hole.

To repair the parking lot and get it back in use, crews will be excavating the loose material, and then filling the hole with stone and concrete before re-paving.

