Giarrantana lands funding to build TN's tallest tower in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's skyline has changed a lot over the years, and now there's a plan in the works to make it look even more different in the coming years.

One company is planning to build what they say will be the tallest tower in Tennessee.

This week, Giarrantana announced that they closed $232.3 million in construction financing for development of their $390 million mixed-use 1010 Tower to be built on Church Street.

The building is expected to be 750 feet tall, which is 60 stories.

Giarrantana has been behind a lot of the new buildings we've seen downtown. They've completed 1,000 condos and over 3,000 apartments.

The tower will also be used for condos and apartments in what the company says is a high demand/low supply environment. They believe this will shift the epicenter of downtown and make that area an even more "walkable" and exciting place to live, work and play.

The company started working on this in early 2021 and they say Metro government and Mayor O'Connell are on board, but there's been mixed reactions from longtime Nashville residents due to concerns with the big city feel.

The tower is projected to be completed in 2027.