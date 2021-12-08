Gibson honors Pearl Harbor anniversary by donating 50 guitars to veterans nonprofit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, guitar maker Gibson took the time to honor all of those who served the country.

In an effort to give back to veterans of all generations, Gibson donated 50 guitars to the nonprofit "Guitars for Vets." The company is donating 40 Gibson guitars, five Epiphone guitars, five Kramer guitars, and a pair of KRK studio monitors.

The goal is to help provide new opportunities and healing to veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's easy to quantify the number of veteran suicides, but it's hard to put a number on those who didn't take their lives. We hear it all the time in our program, 'you saved our lives.' We always tell our vets, 'no you saved your own life, this was just the instrument of change.'" said Patrick Nettesheim, cofounder of Guitars for Vets. "What this donation is going to do, I truly believe, that the therapeutic nature of the guitar, the healing power of music will save lives."

Gibson Brands CEO James "JC" Curleigh said he hopes by providing these instruments, Gibson can help bring new light into the veterans' lives.

"We know the power that music can have one guitar at a time through our heroes who have, quite frankly, put their life on the line, and it's a small gesture for us to put a guitar in their hands," Curleigh said. "Whether that's a healing moment, a helping moment, or quite frankly an enlightening moment for them to bring music to others around them."

Guitars for Vets has been putting guitars in the hands of veterans since 2007. Gibson's charitable foundation "Gibson Gives" has been providing new musical opportunities since the early 1900s.