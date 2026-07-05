Girl possibly hit by bullet at Nashville fireworks show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 8-year-old girl may have been struck by a bullet while waiting for the 'Let Freedom Sing' Fourth of July fireworks show to begin in Nashville.

Metro Police say the girl was with her family at the Green Stage near 1st Avenue South and Demonbreun around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when she felt a pain in her back, pulled out part of a bullet and handed it to her mother.

Her injury was non-life threatening. Police do not know where the bullet came from, but say it was most likely celebratory gunfire.