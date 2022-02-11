Girl Scout troop helps foster sisterhood at homeless shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's Girl Scout cookie time across the country.

One special troop in Nashville will get the opportunity to sell cookies in booths for the first time since the pandemic.

Created in 2017, Troop 6000 has been helping foster sisterhood at homeless shelters across Middle Tennessee.

Troop coordinator Rachel May said sales from each cookie purchase help keep the initiative going.

"Troop 6000 girl scouts participate in badge earnings, outdoor experiences, community service projects, steam activities, field trips, all the good stuff that girl scouts have to offer but it also provides them with a sense of community and mentorship," May said.

This year the troop is made up of 31 girls. Membership fees, uniforms, and dues are all covered.

"With the cookie program proceeds staying locally it provides girl scouts and Troop 6000 girl scouts are able to enjoy this fully funded girls scouts experience," May said.

May said it's been incredible to see participants grow during their time as girl scouts.

"Watching these girls you know try something new is very exciting. You know whether it's riding a horse for the first time or us going to the Frist and us getting to explore art together. I get to see life for a brief moment through their eyes and it's wonderful," she said.

The program is still in its early stages and May said her work is just getting started.

"I know that there are a lot more girls that we can serve, yeah, and always looking to expand in places that would be able to house us," she said.

If you want to support Troop 60000 they'll be outselling cookies Feb. 12 at Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea in Lenox Village from 10 until noon.

They will also be at these locations:

Feb. 19 at Kroger

`` Location: 800 Monroe St, Nashville, TN 37208

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 20 at Belle Meade Plaza Starbucks

Location: 4514 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Time: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Walmart

Location: 7044 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

