Girl's body recovered from Red River in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child's body was recovered Sunday afternoon from the river at Billy Dunlop Park in Clarksville.

Police said that the girl was in the Red River when witnesses reported seeing her go underwater near a metal bridge. Several adults were in the water attempting to locate her.

About an hour later, her body was recovered from the water.

Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Blueway are closed until further notice.

