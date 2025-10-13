Names released of 16 presumed deceased following devastating plant explosion

The Humphrey's County and Hickman County Sheriff's Office has released the names of those who are presumed deceased as a result of the devastating explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems on Friday.

More than emergency personnel responded to the scene throughout the day.

The release of these names does not indicate that all remains have been identified as identification efforts remain ongoing.

Here are their names.

Jason Adams

Erick Anderson

Billy Baker

Adam Boatman

Christopher Clark

Mindy Clifton

James Cook

Reyna Gillahan

LaTeisha Mays

Jeremy Moore

Melinda Rainey

Melissa Stanford

Trenton Stewart

Rachel Woodall

Steven Wright

Donald Yowell