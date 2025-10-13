Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeHumphreys County

Actions

Names released of 16 presumed deceased following devastating plant explosion

559000822_1352631169556960_3210114919151067711_n.jpg
WTVF
559000822_1352631169556960_3210114919151067711_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

The Humphrey's County and Hickman County Sheriff's Office has released the names of those who are presumed deceased as a result of the devastating explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems on Friday.

More than emergency personnel responded to the scene throughout the day.

The release of these names does not indicate that all remains have been identified as identification efforts remain ongoing.

Here are their names.

Jason Adams

Erick Anderson

Billy Baker

Adam Boatman

Christopher Clark

Mindy Clifton

James Cook

Reyna Gillahan

LaTeisha Mays

Jeremy Moore

Melinda Rainey

Melissa Stanford

Trenton Stewart

Rachel Woodall

Steven Wright

Donald Yowell

Hunters and fishers: Funding shortfall may cut wildlife and outdoor services

One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.