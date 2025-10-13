Names released of 16 presumed deceased following devastating plant explosion

The Humphrey's County and Hickman County Sheriff's Office has released the names of those who are presumed deceased as a result of the devastating explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems on Friday.
More than emergency personnel responded to the scene throughout the day.
The release of these names does not indicate that all remains have been identified as identification efforts remain ongoing.
Here are their names.
Jason Adams
Erick Anderson
Billy Baker
Adam Boatman
Christopher Clark
Mindy Clifton
James Cook
Reyna Gillahan
LaTeisha Mays
Jeremy Moore
Melinda Rainey
Melissa Stanford
Trenton Stewart
Rachel Woodall
Steven Wright
Donald Yowell
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.
- Carrie Sharp