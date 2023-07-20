Give a donation, get a duck. Montgomery County Clerk's Office starts unique drive for organ donation education

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of people dread going to get their vehicle registration renewed. They don't like the waiting around nor the paperwork.

Some might be surprised to learn, a trip to the Montgomery County Clerk's Office might actually make your day brighter.

A pleasant surprise awaits all the cars that roll through the drive-thru at the clerk's office. Dozens of bright rubber ducks with lots of personality line the window where residents can renew their vehicle registration.

Drivers of Jeeps started giving rubber ducks to the clerks two years ago. They have become such a hit, an employee devised a plan to get more people involved.

"One of my employees, Debbie, contacted me and said since we had so many ducks donated that she thought it would be a good idea for organ donation to sponsor ducks. We, as county clerks, have helped organ donation awareness for many, many years by collecting money for their cause," said Teresa Cottrell, Montgomery County Clerk.

The Montgomery County Clerk reached out to a connection at Donate Life Tennessee. The rest is history.

Now, Donate Life Tennessee is rolling out a new program at county clerk's offices all over the state. For every $3 donated, people are given a yellow or blue rubber duck. On the bottom of each there is a QR code that people can scan. It takes them to a webpage where they can sign up to be an organ donor.

The Montgomery County Clerk's Office received 250 ducks from Donate Life Tennessee. They expect them to fly off the shelves.

"I think our ducks are going to start disappearing and finding other ponds," Cottrell said.