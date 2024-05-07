Give your input on the new mural at the Looby Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Arts Commission awarded the nonprofit "Creative Girls Rock" a grant to put in a mural on the side of the the Looby Community Center.

The center is named for Z. Alexander Looby who was an attorney who founded Kent College of Law, Nashville's first law school for Black people. He was also one of the first Black people elected to Metro City council.

Now, Creative Girls Rock has already done a lot in the community! They've already done murals at John Early Magnet School, Napier Elementary and at Slim and Husky's.

But you're asked to be a part of this next project!

A town hall is being held tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. at the Looby Community Center where they'll take your input on the design of the mural.