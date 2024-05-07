Watch Now
News

Actions

Give your input on the new mural at the Looby Community Center

The Metro Nashville Arts Commission awarded the nonprofit "Creative Girls Rock" a grant to put in a mural on the side of the the Looby Community Center.
Posted at 5:23 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 06:23:20-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Arts Commission awarded the nonprofit "Creative Girls Rock" a grant to put in a mural on the side of the the Looby Community Center.

The center is named for Z. Alexander Looby who was an attorney who founded Kent College of Law, Nashville's first law school for Black people. He was also one of the first Black people elected to Metro City council.

Now, Creative Girls Rock has already done a lot in the community! They've already done murals at John Early Magnet School, Napier Elementary and at Slim and Husky's.

But you're asked to be a part of this next project!

A town hall is being held tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. at the Looby Community Center where they'll take your input on the design of the mural.


Carrie recommends:

Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients

Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community