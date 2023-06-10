Given the chance to work with tools, middle school students work construction

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week was focused on all things construction for some middle school students in Gallatin.

The Rosendin Foundation hosted a free construction camp, giving students the chance to work with tools. The campers all got their own hard hats, safety goggles, gloves and high-visibility T-shirts.

They spent the past five days making wooden forms, stepping stones, and lamps. Organizers said they can see a big difference in how the kids present themselves after the week is over.

"It's really exciting to see this transformation. It's like a little butterfly effect," said Jolsna Thomas, President of Rosendin Foundation. "They were cocooned on day one. Day five — they're now full-blown and beautiful. And confident. Their posture has improved. Their all sense of self has improved."

The camp is making its way across the U.S., with its next experiences scheduled in Arizona and Texas.