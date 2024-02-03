'Giving them another path': Inspiring at-risk youth to choose a violence-free future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is teaming up with law enforcement and an Antioch youth mentorship nonprofit to inspire at-risk youth to choose a violence-free future.

The Future is NOW (Non-violent Options Win) Nashville program is part of the Future Healers Network out of the University of Louisville (UofL).

Organizers say gun violence in the community made them want to bring the program to Music City. It's a joint effort with the support of the Vanderbilt Division of Acute Care Surgery; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) – Nashville Field Division; Nashville Metro Police; and Stronger Than My Father.

"They see their friends and family members get hurt, so giving them another path in trying to stop that cycle of violence and showing them hey there’s other ways to grow up," ATF's Assistant special agent in charge, Tommy Estevan, said.

Today marks our 4th Future is NOW Nashville session! The children learned about the musculoskeletal system from Dr.Andrew Gregory, an Orthopedic surgeon who specializes in Sports Medicine. @VUMCTrauma @VUMCSurgery @futurehealersky pic.twitter.com/jdP8HXhNyq — The Future is NOW Nashville (@FutureIsNOWNash) February 3, 2024

Their goal is to inspire at risk youth in Nashville to choose a violence free future. On Saturday, they held a class in Antioch where kids learned about the musculoskeletal system.

The classes were led by physicians and students enrolled at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, like 3rd year medical student Jean Mok.

“I’m not here for 4 years just to get my MD and get out. I want to learn as much I can and be a good influence in the community wherever I can be," Mok explained.

"The idea being that early exposure will help them pick positive trajectory for their future, nonviolent options," Vanderbilt Division of Acute Care Surgery's Dr. Rachel Appelbaum said.

The Future is NOW Nashville classes take place once a month in Antioch. Stronger Than My Father hosts Vanderbilt and law enforcement agencies.

The Future is NOW Nashville is looking for more kids and other institutions to be a part of the growing program. Institutions who are interested becoming apart of the program should email Dr. Appelbaum.

If you're interested in signing your children up for the classes, reach out to Marcus Meneese, the founder of Stronger Than My Father.