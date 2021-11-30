'Giving Tuesday' encourages support for nonprofits, acts of kindness across the globe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around the world, people will come together and unite for "Giving Tuesday." It’s a chance for everyone to share acts of kindness.

Participants will give their time, money, and support to communities and causes.

You don’t only have to support your favorite nonprofits in the form of a financial contribution. You can volunteer, drop off old clothes, or pick up litter.

For example, The American Red Cross continues to see historic shortages of blood they haven’t seen in over a decade. You could take time to donate blood to the organization as a way of contributing to Giving Tuesday.

Laura Vaughn, regional chief development officer for the American Red Cross, said just like they need support, so do all the other great organizations in your neighborhoods.

"This is just kind of one moment in time to make everyone pause to say, 'what can I do? How can I make a difference? How can I support those nonprofits in my community by giving my time, by giving of my talent, or by giving up my treasure?'" Vaughn said.

There will be bad actors looking to take advantage of you. You can’t trust every alleged organization, so it’s important to ask questions and do your research.

For example, most people are familiar with an organization like the American Red Cross but maybe not a smaller nonprofit.

Social media makes it easy for anyone to raise funds online.

The Better Business Bureau urges potential donors to research charities before giving to ensure their contributions are going to trustworthy organizations.

People should watch out for name similarities, review the website carefully, avoid on-the-spot donation decisions from unfamiliar organizations and be aware of emotional appeals.

Vaughn thinks people shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions. People should ask where is the money going? What kind of impact is my generosity making for your organization?

"Just if it doesn't feel right, it probably isn't right. So do your research and just be careful and the easiest way to stay safe is to mail your contribution to your charity of your choice like the American Red Cross or go to their trusted website,” Vaughn explained.

Charity Navigator and the BBB are both great places to research the organization to learn more about them.