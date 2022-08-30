Glastonbury Woods Apartments will become housing for veterans experiencing homelessness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new property was just secured for veterans experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

City leaders, VA Tennessee Valley Health Care and a handful of nonprofits are trying to reduce homelessness in the veteran community. Recently, Community Solutions, a national nonprofit, stepped in and purchased an apartment complex to house some of Nashville's 173 homeless veterans.

Glastonbury Woods Apartments at 644 Glastonbury Rd. will eventually be home to 72 veterans. There are 144 units in the neighborhood. The remaining 72 units will be rented out to middle-income individuals.

April Calvin with Metro Homeless Impact Division said the city considers veterans to be some of the most vulnerable in the homeless population. A roof over their heads makes life a little easier.

"Sometimes they come back to the United States or are released from the military and they're broken, and we need to give them a focus," April Calvin said.

Licensed clinical social workers at the VA added it's hard to address employment, budgeting and — in some cases — substance use if a vet is homeless.

"What we have learned is that taking them and giving them permanent supportive housing — it can literally save their life and definitely add to quality of their life," Jaha Martin said.

Part of the sale allowed tenants in the apartment complex to remain. As they move out, veterans on the city's list will be the first to move in.