Global Entry enrollment event happening at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Global Entry Enrollment office has officially reopened at the Nashville International Airport.
With that, staff with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have an enrollment at the BNA International Arrivals facility from Feb. 10 until Feb. 14.
The Trusted Travels Program starts at $77.95 with TSA PreCheck.
You can check appointment availability by tapping at this link.
Global Entry has officially reopened in Nashville, and next week, CBP will be hosting an enrollment event.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) February 5, 2025
