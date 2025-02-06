Watch Now
News

Actions

Global Entry enrollment event happening at Nashville airport

BNA Busy
WTVF
BNA Busy
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Global Entry Enrollment office has officially reopened at the Nashville International Airport.

With that, staff with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have an enrollment at the BNA International Arrivals facility from Feb. 10 until Feb. 14.

The Trusted Travels Program starts at $77.95 with TSA PreCheck.

You can check appointment availability by tapping at this link.

GoodMaps app helps blind navigate sites, gets first Tennessee location

With new technology comes new ways to help people. This story shows a great use of AI that is starting to be rolled out in Tennessee. This one can help those who may be blind, deaf or neurodiverse navigate the Tennessee State Library and Archives from an app on their smart phone.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community