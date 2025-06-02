Global support program, Red Frogs, is returning to Music City for CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A global support program is returning to Music City for CMA Fest.

Red Frogs USA, is an Australian-based organization that came to Nashville last year for both CMA Fest and Fourth of July. The group works to avoid dangerous situations like intoxication or sexual assault at big events.

Last year, Red Frogs coordinated with almost 40 volunteers to hand out over 33,000 cups of water and charge nearly 2,000 phones

This year, they will have 100 trained volunteers and three support stations strategically placed across downtown:



Bridgestone Arena Plaza

Nissan Stadium

In front of the Hard Rock Café

Volunteer teams will also be on Broadway throughout the day and night looking out for attendees who may need help

