New program "Red Frogs" hopes to keep Broadway crowd safe on 4th of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new organization wants to make Nashville safer.

Red Frogs USA, an Australian-based organization that's relatively new to Nashville, works to avoid dangerous situations like intoxication or sexual assault at big events.

The group was at CMA fest and plans to be at the 4th of July event on Broadway Thursday night.

With an expected crowd of around 200,000 people, these volunteers hope to take pressure off law enforcement while being a comfort to anyone who attends the event.

"That looks like walking somebody home so they're not walking home alone, it looks like charging someone's phone, handing out a cup of water or making sure people have sunscreen," explained the national director of Red Frogs USA, Dan Terry. "It's that best friend that everyone needs on that night out to look out for them."

Tourists in town for the 4th said they appreciate the extra set of eyes.

"[I'm] very secure and I'm very grateful for that," said one woman. "I already feel much safer, that's awesome."

"Oh that's great because we brought family," added another tourist.

If you're interested in volunteering with Red Frogs USA, you can visit their Facebook or Instagram.