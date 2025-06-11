GM invests $4 billion in US production, including Spring Hill expansion

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — General Motors is investing $4 billion to increase domestic production, including expansion at the Tennessee GM Manufacturing facility in Spring Hill.

Over the next two years, GM will increase U.S. production of both gas and electric vehicles. This will give GM the ability to assemble more than two million vehicles per year in the U.S.

For the Spring Hill location, GM will add production of the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer starting in 2027.

That will be alongside the Cadillac LYRIQ and VISTIQ EVs, and the Cadillac XT5.

The company's plan reflects the rush by manufacturers to invest in the U.S. to sidestep tariffs.

GM's CEO says the 25% tariff on cars and parts would cost them more than $4 billion this year.

GM is also investing in its Michigan and Kansas plants, as well as $888 million in a plant near Buffalo to support the next-generation V-8 engine.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verify all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.