Watch Now
News

Actions

'Gnome one fights alone' Handing out gnomes to young cancer patients

Olivia Gupton hands out gnomes to cancer patients
Devin Crawford
Olivia Gupton hands out gnomes to pediatric oncology patients at The Children's Hospital at TriStar Centennial.<br/>
Olivia Gupton hands out gnomes to cancer patients
Posted at 3:28 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 16:28:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — 10-year-old Olivia Gupton is spreading joy by handing out gnomes to young cancer patients.

Olivia is a patient at The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial, part of the Sarah Cannon Cancer network. Olivia Gupton said, “Hi, how are you?”

Olivia gave one of her cherished toys to 10-month-old Joshua Cruz. She spreads joy before treatment for lymphoblastic leukemia. "It makes me feel happy that they’re going to be happy," Olivia Gupton said.

It all started when she went to Aldi in Springfield with her mom to get a seasonal gnome after leaving the doctor.

Then, people got wind of Olivia's love for plush gnomes and they started sending them to her in Robertson County. "I like like this one, someone made it for me,” Gupton said, “And also this one’s really cute as well."

Olivia Gupton
Olivia Gupton

Now, she's sharing her collection with other cancer patients. Olivia's mom Enjoli Gupton said, “It just gives me such a sense of pride that she’s having to go through so much, but she still thinks of other people, and it just shows what a big heart she has, so as a parent, it just makes me happy to know that she’s such an awesome person, and cares so much for others.”

The bracelets Olivia hands out say 'gnome one fights alone.'

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap