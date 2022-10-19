Goats blamed for E. coli outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms, one child died

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The results of an E. coli outbreak over the summer at Tennessee’s Largest Petting Farm and family fun park are in — several people fell ill after attending camp.

The outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms was responsible for sending two children to the hospital, one of them, a 2-year-old, died.

According to the TN Department of Health, two baby goats are the reason for the outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms in Rutherford County. MTSU Microbiology Professor Dr. Mary Farone said most mammals, including humans, carry E. coli in their intestines.

She added that some animals carry types of E. coli that are pathogenic for us; it’s mostly animals like cows and goats. In this case, it was Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) which resides in the gastrointestinal tract of ruminant animals such as cattle, goats, sheep, deer, and elk without causing them illness.

"For them, it’s almost a part of their normal gut bacteria; whereas, for us and other types of animals, it can cause disease. These bacteria make a toxin, and that toxin basically induces diarrhea in your intestines," Farone explained.

The official report showed one child attended the camp and was hospitalized. The 2-year-old picked it up from a family member, who attended camp at Lucky Ladd Farms.

The 2-year-old ended up developing Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). Dr. Farone said E. coli tends to be worse in children. The disease caused the death of the child.

"They have about a 15% probability of developing Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome — which is damage to the kidney — and that’s less in adults," Farone said.

According to the health department’s report, Lucky Ladd Farms did close the facility during the summer. They worked with the state to collect dozens of samples to discover where the bacteria came from.

"That is a little mysterious that just the two goats had it and didn’t find it in the adult’s population, so where did it come from?” Farone asked.

She thinks an older goat had it and passed it on to the babies. Farone thinks it can be educational to expose children to the agricultural world but said it's important to wash their hands properly every time they engage with animals.

"Even if they don’t pet the animal, but holding on to fences or touching things around the animal’s environment — they should wipe and wash their hands," Farone explained.

The goats in question were euthanized, according to Lucky Ladd Farms. It is now back open.

Lucky Ladd Farms also tore down the barn where the goats were housed and stripped the soil in the area, so sunlight could kill any potential bacterium remaining.

Lucky Ladd Farms released a statement about the outbreak: