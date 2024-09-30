"God loves them all": Nashville church hosts Blessing of the Animals Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Second Presbyterian Church in Nashville hosted a Blessing of the Animals Sunday afternoon.

The small gathering of humans and pets was inspired by the patron saint of animals, St. Francis of Assisi.

Kids greeted dogs, sang songs, and watched as pets were blessed by church leaders.

"Our animals bring us the same amount of joy as our human family members and so it's a lot of fun to see them receive that blessing," said Jeanette MacCallum, who blessed animals Sunday.

"May you be blessed in the name of God, Creator of Christ and Holy Spirit," the blessing went. "May you and your beautiful human family enjoy life together and find joy with the God who created you. Amen!"

Not only did the bless pets, but they remembered those that left us too early. Kids were able to write their former pet's name on a ribbon and tie it to a tree.

Christ Church Cathedral is also hosting a Blessing of the Animals on October 6, 2024 at 8:45 AM.

Is your church hosting a similar event? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.