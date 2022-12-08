Goddess Craft Market hosts first holiday edition showcasing local women artisans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A holiday market unlike any other will be held Thursday. Goddess Craft Market will be from 5 to 9 p.m. at Wilburn Street studio.

When people walk in they can expect a full body experience, greeted with a candle lit setting, a relaxing a sound bath, and aromatherapy all while shopping from local women artisans.

People can shop for jewelry, crystals, candles, herbal remedies, art and so much more.

There will also be musical performances and food to enjoy.

The event is put on by Gaia Sisterhood. Founder Jennifer Harvard brings together women crafters with different markets throughout the year, but this is the first holiday version of the event.

Harvard said she does this to show off all the talented women that are right here in Nashville.

"A lot of people don't know how many crafters, artisans, potters, jewelry makers are here in Nashville and it's hard," said Harvard. "Like doing the craft fair circuit is hard. And they work hard, and they have these beautiful unique gifts to share. And so, it's really important, especially as Gaia Sisterhood, and what I do to support these women and their beautiful art."

Harvard said the Goddess Craft Markets throughout the year have become even more popular after the pandemic, which is why she expanded for people to be able to shop local for their Christmas.