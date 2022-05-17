God's Pit Crew in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to build tornado survivors new homes

BREMEN, Ky. (WTVF) — It's been five months since a violent tornado stole 57 lives and damaged thousands of buildings in Kentucky.

An organization will have two families back in homes by the end of May.

It will only take God's Pit Crew 16 days to build a house in Bremen and a house in Central City.

"They don't get to see the finished product until the [last] day, and so it creates that wow factor, and they get really surprised with what they're getting," said Warren Johnson, the construction coordinator.

Autumn Hardin is a lifelong Bremen resident. She and her children will move into the house down the road in Central City.

"[The fact] that someone has built this home and given us this home, somewhere I can raise my children and let them feel safe. It's going to be tremendous no doubt," said Autumn Hardin.

The mother of two broke several bones and sustained internal injuries when the EF-4 tornado threw her, her children, her husband and their house down their street in Bremen. Her husband, Jon, a construction work, was killed by the tornado.

The volunteers building the Hardin family's house say it will be sound and safe.

"We are actually from start to finish building them a new home. They'll have a brand new home. It will be totally furnished, all the furniture, dishes, everything complete. All they will walk in with is the clothes they need. That's all they have to have," Johnson said.

The two families will get to move into their homes by Memorial Day.