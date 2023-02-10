'Going once, going twice, sold!' Brentwood estate to be auctioned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An iconic multi-million dollar Brentwood estate is up for auction.

The original owners of the Brentwood home designed it after the Old Westbury Gardens home in New York. A husband built it for his wife who had cancer at the time. It's changed hands several times and is about to change hands again.

Inside, you're greeted by original angel paintings.

"So when people walk in, it’s just supposed to be the angels that look over you as you walk into the property," realtor Rebecca Norris DiNapoli said.

DiNapoli said an auction is a way to generate buzz and get the community involved.

There's a dressing room with silk carpet that can house plenty of designer shoes and purses.

"This house is only a four bedroom and it’s 10,000 square feet, but there’s so much flex space here, that you could essentially turn this into a bedroom, and also there are rooms upstairs you could turn into a bedroom," DiNapoli said.

The main house has four full bathrooms and two half baths— one of which has a special light fixture.

“This right here is a chandelier that was signed by Dolly Parton," DiNapoli said.

Carrie Underwood, Braid Paisley, Tim McGraw and other celebrities have been at the home in the past, too.

Rebecca said the building has a commercial steel frame.

"When builders go underneath the house, they come out blushing, because they say ‘I’ve never seen a house built like this before, it’s just it’s really amazing," DiNapoli said.

A favorite is the karaoke room, which comes with a gold piano.

In the backyard, there's a garage with an apartment. And a third building is a ballroom with five bathrooms.

DeCaro Auctions International is putting on the auction at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18.

“There is no minimum bid, so it starts where it starts and ends where it ends," Torrey said. "It’s a live absolute auction."

Bidders have to sign-up and be approved.