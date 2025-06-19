Golf course adds creative addition to grounds as rainfall repeatedly dampens its usual business

GREENBRIAR, Tenn. (WTVF) — The relentless rain this spring isn't just a nuisance for outdoor enthusiasts. It's a business killer for many weather-dependent industries.

At Oak Hills Golf Course in Greenbrier, finding a solution to Mother Nature's interruptions became a priority after weather impacted a significant portion of their business.

"Since we're so dependent on the weather, it's hard, it's been a struggle," said Jeff Hastings, General Manager of Oak Hills Golf Course. "We've probably seen somewhere between 10, maybe 15, up to 20 percent of our month that's been impacted by weather."

For regular golfers like Chauncey Davis, the rainy spring has meant fewer opportunities to enjoy his favorite hobby. "Tuesday, it was raining cats and dogs. I was like—if I can just get on the edge of this and let it pass over, I'm playing. So I did," said Davis.

With consistent weather disruptions threatening their bottom line, Oak Hills management decided to take what Hastings called "a big risk" by installing an indoor golf simulator. "This is hole number 7 at Pebble Beach," said Michael Verner, Tournament and League Coordinator at Oak Hills Golf Course, demonstrating the technology that allows golfers to play virtual versions of famous courses.

The simulator offers alternatives when outdoor play isn't possible, giving customers options regardless of conditions outside. "You can just put on a driving range, and just practice, get your yardage down, or you can play a course," said Verner.

Despite being computer-generated, the simulator offers realistic play that doesn't let poor technique slide. "See? It's realistic because that's what I do out on the course," said Verner after a less-than-perfect shot put him in the water.

The indoor option provides consistency that Mother Nature cannot guarantee. "It's always going to be 70 degrees and perfect inside," said Hastings.

Hastings believes Oak Hills is one of the first traditional golf courses to install a simulator. The technology has been popular at stand alone locations, like sports bars, but golf courses have been reluctant to adopt them so far.

For dedicated golfers like Davis, the simulator represents another way to enjoy the sport he loves rather than sitting idle during bad weather.

"Better out here than being at home sitting on the couch," said Davis. "As long as I've got a club in my hand, I'm good."

Oak Hills isn't limiting the simulator's use to just rainy days. Management plans to start a winter league using the technology, keeping customers engaged and revenue flowing during the cold months when the outdoor course would typically see minimal activity. In the coming weeks, you'll can reserve the simulator just like you do a tee time, by either calling the course or making a reservation online.

Are you getting creative to stay active when it rains outside? Shoot me an email at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.