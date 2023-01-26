Good Samaritan steps in after puppies cause commotion near busy Rutherford County road

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Near a school in Murfreesboro, you'll find a lesson in — shall we say — multiplication.

That's after at least one litter of puppies has been causing quite the commotion on nearby Manchester Highway.

As far as anyone can tell, the moms of the puppies have been stray dogs around the area for years. Their little additions only came maybe six or eight weeks ago, leading to the commotion by the road Tuesday night, with the puppies darting across the road and cars stopping to get a look.

"It just made a big danger," said Michael Mason. "It was hectic."

Mason worried that a puppy — or worse yet, a human — may end up getting hurt one day soon because of the commotion, so to keep as many pups and people as safe as he could, Mason, who has a background in helping animals, did what he could by taking in four of the puppies himself.

"I have been able to socialize with them, they're loosening up, not as scared as they were yesterday," Mason said.

After initially turning the puppies away, the Rutherford County Pet Adoption and Welfare Service says it offered to accept them after learning they've been weaned.