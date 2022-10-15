Good Vibez Festival celebrates local artists, comedians, and music in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Good Vibez Festival is being called a first-of-its-kind festival, celebrating local artists, comedians, and music in North Nashville Saturday and doing exactly what the name implies, bringing the good vibes.

Part of Buchanan Street will be blocked off for the event. There will be an art show, and for every piece of art bought, half of the money will go to the non-profit the Black Nashville Assembly, a group that works to discuss issues and improve the lives of the Black community in Nashville. There will also be comedy performances and live music from local DJs and groups like the Black Opry.

The founder of the event, Joshua Black, who is a comedian and artist himself, put this all together within just two months because he wanted to bring together the North Nashville community like how other festivals in Nashville do.

"I always wanted one in North Nashville and I was like, 'someone has to create this so I guess I'll do it,'" said Black. "So now we have something in North Nashville to bring good vibes to the neighborhood. And it's so rich culturally around here. We have 3 HBCUs in one block, I'm from here, I just wanted to bring and give back to the community."

Black said he hopes the festival will become a staple in the community, to the point that his grandkids' kids will enjoy it.

It starts at 11 a.m. and is free for the whole family.