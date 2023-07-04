Watch Now
Goodlettsville celebrates July 4th... on July 3rd

As preparations are underway for the big 4th of July celebrations, Goodlettsville got the jump on the rest of us, deciding to hold its celebration a day early.
Posted at 9:59 PM, Jul 03, 2023
The City of Goodlettsville said staff determined there would be many benefits to moving its festivities from the 4th to the 3rd, like being able to get additional vendors and savings in overtime for employees, not to mention increased flexibility for vendors like Linda Lole of Linda's Perfect Platters.

"I like this idea, because I'll be with my family on the 4th," Lole said. "We'll go downtown and watch fire works again, we'll enjoy fireworks twice!"

Goodlettsville's Independence day celebrations wrapped up with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

