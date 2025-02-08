Goodlettsville city leaders pause apartment building construction

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Progress over 25 years near the Goodlettsville post office delivered burgers, barbecue and burritos. Since Melissa Perry moved here six years ago, she enjoys getting out.

"We have got more hotel and motels than you can chuck a stick at," said Perry.

While Melissa sees a variety of restaurants in Goodlettsville, Cathie Long hopes something different gets mailed into her zip code.

"Like an Eddy V's or Kayne Prime or something like that," said Long.

And in a push to help make that happen, Goodlettsville City Commissioners voted in a pause on building new apartments in the area for now.

Metro Nashville Council member Frensley Webb explains how those two things are connected.

"Well when restaurants come to an area they look at the overall income, and they don't look at apartments," said Frensley Webb. "They don't put that in the mix of stuff."

So in hopes of raising that overall income level, the pause is in place for at least a year.

"We would like to have a Steak and Ale maybe or a Texas Roadhouse maybe," said Frensley Webb.

At the post office and beyond, city leaders and others send a message to the future of Goodlettsville.

