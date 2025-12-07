Goodlettsville nonprofit to provide kids with shoes, Christmas toys

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the season of giving — and that's especially true in Goodlettsville, where a local nonprofit is working overtime to give all kids a merry Christmas.

Wanette Turner is preparing a toy drive and a shoe drive through her nonprofit Music Amplifies for its 5th year.

In true Nashville spirit, she's made it all possible through music.

"Music Amplifies was created with the thought in mind of let's get the music community together and see what we can do collectively," she explained.

Generous local businesses and individuals have pitched in to provide thousands of toys and dozens of shoes to young children who need them in Middle Tennessee. The rest of the operation is funded by musicians who put on concerts year-round.

Wanette, a Patsy Cline impersonator herself, not only married music and motivation. She started a movement to make sure every child gets the holiday they deserve. Her team served over 1,000 kids last year and are on track to reach 1,200 this year.

"I remember many Christmases where there was absolutely nothing," she said. "It makes a huge difference in a kid's mind, because we forget their minds are different than ours. The simple things mean something great to them."

She's worked with several organizations in the community to create something great — partnering with the Gallatin Sertoma Club and countless more to make these drives, and many more, a reality.

"It's a message to the kids. When they see hope or kindness in action, we could be raising the next person who starts a charity 20 years later," she concluded.

Next year, Music Amplifies plans to start providing instruments and music classes to kids.

If you need help, if you want to donate, or if you're a musician who wants to get involved, you can learn more about Music Amplifies on their website.

Do you have another nonprofit you want to shine a light on? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.