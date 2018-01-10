Goodlettsville Police Search For Missing Teen

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. - Goodlettsville police have asked the public’s help in locating a teen who’s been missing since early December.

Police said 16-year-old Alyssia Shanice Dennis was last seen on December 4 when she left Hunters Lane High School after first period.

She did not return home and has not been seen by her parents since.

Alyssia was believed to still be in the Nashville area. She has been entered into NCIC as a runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information on her please contact Det. Stephen Hodges at 615-851-2219 or email at shodges@goodlettsville.gov.